Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNFree Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Derwent London Stock Down 1.4 %

DLN stock opened at GBX 2,228 ($29.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 1,783 ($23.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,960 ($38.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -920.66, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,135.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,352.30.

Derwent London Company Profile



Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

