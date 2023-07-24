Critical Survey: Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) and Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Gold and Mandalay Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get New Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandalay Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mandalay Resources has a consensus target price of C$3.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.46%. Given Mandalay Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mandalay Resources is more favorable than New Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold N/A N/A N/A Mandalay Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Mandalay Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares New Gold and Mandalay Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mandalay Resources N/A N/A N/A C$0.04 32.82

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Mandalay Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mandalay Resources beats New Gold on 2 of the 2 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. New Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mandalay Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.