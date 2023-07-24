Contrasting Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) & Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT – Get Free Report) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom Acquisition I and Qorvo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Acquisition I N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A Qorvo $3.57 billion 2.94 $103.15 million $0.92 116.40

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Acquisition I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Acquisition I N/A -31.14% 1.67% Qorvo 2.89% 12.53% 7.35%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Freedom Acquisition I and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Freedom Acquisition I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freedom Acquisition I and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A Qorvo 1 14 8 0 2.30

Qorvo has a consensus target price of $110.23, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qorvo beats Freedom Acquisition I on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

