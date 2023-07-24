Compound (COMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $65.77 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $543.74 million and approximately $65.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $69.83 or 0.00232244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030884 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,787,010 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,786,843.97037822 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 71.02915249 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 368 active market(s) with $60,685,347.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

