Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

