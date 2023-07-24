Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,708,000 after buying an additional 918,694 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

