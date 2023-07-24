Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 138,385 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

