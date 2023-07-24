Citigroup Raises LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Price Target to $10.50

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:LVWR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,142. LiveWire Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

