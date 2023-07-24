CIBC Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$95.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STN. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.30.

Stantec Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STN opened at C$88.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$58.88 and a 52 week high of C$90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Free Report ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.73. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.6315156 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

