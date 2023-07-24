ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.52.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,461,394.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $44,309.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,461,394.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 807,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,757. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

