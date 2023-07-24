Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.85.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.