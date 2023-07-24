Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOND. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOND opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Mondee has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondee will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondee news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mondee news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,095,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,475,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Mondee during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mondee during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.