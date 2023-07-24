Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nexteq (LON:NXQ)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.60) price objective on the stock.
Nexteq Price Performance
LON:NXQ opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Thursday. Nexteq has a 52-week low of GBX 137 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.33).
About Nexteq
