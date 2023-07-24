Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nexteq (LON:NXQ)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.60) price objective on the stock.

LON:NXQ opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Thursday. Nexteq has a 52-week low of GBX 137 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

