Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) a C$12.50 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price objective on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$10.24 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.8215613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

