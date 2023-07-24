Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

