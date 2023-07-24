Brokerages Set Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) PT at $22.50

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.
In other Guess’ news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GES opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 63.49%.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
