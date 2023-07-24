Brokerages Set Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) PT at $22.50

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Activity at Guess’

In other Guess’ news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guess’ Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Guess’ by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guess’ by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GES opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 63.49%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

