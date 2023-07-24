Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
BHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $244.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,063 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 416,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 360,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
