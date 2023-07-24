BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

BigCommerce stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $749.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.81. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.54 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 142.71% and a negative net margin of 43.89%. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $41,485.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,956.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $504,005. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after buying an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $10,127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $4,285,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $3,788,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Stories

