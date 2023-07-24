B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.58.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -172.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

