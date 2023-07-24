Bend DAO Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and $146,156.78 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

