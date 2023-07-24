Barclays Trims TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Target Price to $55.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on THS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,061,000 after buying an additional 147,939 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,413,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,765,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,718,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

