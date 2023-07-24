Barclays Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $40.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 85.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.