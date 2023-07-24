BankUnited (BKU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKU stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

