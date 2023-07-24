Axie Infinity Price Reaches $6.45 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $771.56 million and approximately $53.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.45 or 0.00021680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014025 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,764.76 or 1.00043492 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,620,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,620,744.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.41150322 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $44,524,298.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.