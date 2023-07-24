Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXTA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.76.

AXTA stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

