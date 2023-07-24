Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $13.39 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and approximately $97.80 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $13.39 or 0.00045068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,633,313 coins and its circulating supply is 345,913,863 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

