Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.92.

Autoliv Stock Up 10.2 %

ALV stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $103.99.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

