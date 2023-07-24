Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $240.00.

AZPN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -181.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

