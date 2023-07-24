Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. Ashford has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company's stock.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

