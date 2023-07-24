Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0746 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $74.57 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00044904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

