Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,242,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 247,274 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 30.2% during the first quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 3,313,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 768,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 443,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

AMBP stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

