Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $79.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $82.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $82.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

