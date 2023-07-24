Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,350 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.27) to GBX 1,350 ($17.65) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.65) to GBX 1,270 ($16.61) in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,230 ($16.08) to GBX 1,140 ($14.91) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($21.44) to GBX 1,390 ($18.17) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,102.58.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

