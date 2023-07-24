AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after buying an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 574,714 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 529,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 869,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 512,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.