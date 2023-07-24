Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Price Target at C$3.72

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.72.

ECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cormark lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

ECN Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 8.98. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.96.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.65 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.2116788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

About ECN Capital



ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

