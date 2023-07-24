Analysts Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Target Price at $6.67

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.23.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

