Analysts Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $456.16

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $510.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX stock opened at $548.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. On average, analysts expect that argenx will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

