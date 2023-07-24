Amprius Technologies’ (AMPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMPX. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMPX opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Insider Activity

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.