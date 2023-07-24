Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,707,000 after buying an additional 2,436,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

