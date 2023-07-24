Algorand Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $904.73 million and $32.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,794,018,376 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

