Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $123.23 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

