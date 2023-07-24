Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Aion has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $2,449.22 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00225075 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00049876 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003350 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.