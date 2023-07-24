Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.33.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

