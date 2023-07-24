3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $114.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 11,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 30.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

