Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $45.62 million and $108,705.55 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.