Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company's stock.

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB ) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company's stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

