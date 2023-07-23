Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.25.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

