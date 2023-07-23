Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FI opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.25.
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
