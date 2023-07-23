Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,450 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $44.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

