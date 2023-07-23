Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 728 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $734.63 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $758.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

