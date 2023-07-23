Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,232 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $91.91 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

